Driving license can be obtained in five languages

Candidates will be able to choose the language of their theoretical driver’s license exam from English, French, Luxembourgish, German or Portuguese, and can even change it during the test, according to François Bausch.
"There does not seem to be a linguistic problem for the candidates," according to the mobility and public works minister François Bausch (déi Gréng), in a response to LSAP MP Cécile Hemmen.
The latter observes that the highway code, however, only exists in French and German, while the country has a "large (and growing) number of non-Luxembourgish citizens".
As the theoretical exam takes place digitally, the candidate has the possibility of changing language during the test, Bausch explains, adding that "there is the possibility of taking the exam orally with the assistance of a sworn translator ”.
The minister underlined the success rate of over 87% in the theoretical portion of the exam during the first 11 months of this year, in line with those of previous years. The fact that the theoretical manual only exists in French and German echoes the existence of road signs written in these two languages.
The Green party minister adds that the theoretical handbook is not written under the responsibility of the government administration and that it is not intended to be published in other languages. More than 9,000 theoretical driving license exams took place in Luxembourg between January and November 2020.
