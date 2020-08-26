E-mobility gains ground as sales pick up

The proportion of new electric and hybrid cars purchased in Luxembourg grew this year, figures published by Statec found.
According to its second quarter report published on 25 August, electric and hybrid vehicles accounted for 4% of vehicle sales during the first seven months of 2020. This marks a proportional increase on the same period in 2019 when the rate was 2%, and 2018 when it was just 1%.
“This increase is expected to continue in the following months, as since 11 May the bonus for purchasing these kinds of vehicles rose to €8,000, compared to €5,000 before,” the report author wrote.
Petrol-fuelled vehicles accounted for the largest chunk of new vehicle sales, at 75%.
The report found that new vehicle registrations declined 25% during the first seven years of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, mainly because dealerships were closed during the lockdown period. Across the eurozone, sales declined 35% over a year.