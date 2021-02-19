E411 carpool passenger limit to be reduced

The carpool lane on the E411 motorway in Belgium will be available for vehicles carrying two people as of 15 April.
Belgian cross border workers may well be happy to learn of an imminent change to the rules governing the carpool lane on the E411 motorway to Luxembourg. The Walloon minister for mobility, Philippe Henry (Ecolo), has announced the decision after the lane is currently being underused. As of 15 April, vehicles with at least two people on board, compared to the current three, will be eligible to use the lane. An extension to motorcycles is also in the pipeline.
Signage and road marking changes required can only be carried out under good weather conditions, which accounts for the delay in making introducing the new rules.
Henry used the announcement to criticize his predecessor, Carlo Di Antonio (CDH), who had launched the project. “The width of the carpool strip on the section between Arlon and Sterpenich does not allow use by buses and coaches. A lot of public money was spent in haste by my predecessor to carry out this carpool lane, but public transport traffic was not considered,” he told parliament, according to Sudpresse.