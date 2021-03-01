10 things to do this week

24.02 - 02.03 2021
1

See digital art

26.02.2021

The Rotondes’ bi-annual Multiplica celebration of digital art takes a different format this year, spread over four weekends up until December.

Economy less hit by pandemic than expected

News Business 01.03.2021 Delano staff
Luxembourg's GDP will recover 2020 losses this year, Statec estimates, but some growth potential has been irrevocably lost

Luxembourg's GDP will recover 2020 losses this year, Statec estimates, but some growth potential has been irrevocably lost

Photo: Nader Ghavami

After expecting Luxembourg’s economy to shrink by 6% towards the start of the pandemic last year, statistics office Statec said on Monday that the 2020 contraction is close to 1.3%. 

In an estimate of 2020 gross domestic product, Statec said the economy gained 1.6% in the fourth quarter compared to the preceding three month and gaining 1.4% on the same period in 2019.

Unlike many of its neighbouring countries, Luxembourg didn’t close shops in the run-up to Christmas, drawing business from the Greater Region.

This latest estimate means that Luxembourg’s economy shrank just 1.3% in 2020. At the start of the pandemic, Statec had predicted losses of between 6 to 12%, but these have been continuously revised upwards.

With growth of 4% anticipated for 2021, this would also mean that Luxembourg could recover from the pandemic already this year, where a recent EU forecast said it could take member countries until 2022 or later to get back to pre-crisis levels.

But Statec also expects that jobs will take longer to recover. With job creation unable to absorb people entering the market, it expects an unemployment rate of around 7% to persist until 2024.

Despite the good forecast, Statec said that compared to a crisis-free trajectory, “the economic consequences of the pandemic will be permament” and that growth potential will have been weakened in the long-term, for example in terms of investments or bankruptcies.

Statec economy GDP economic growth coronavirus pandemic