Editpress moving to Belval Plaza

Editpress, the publisher of Tageblatt and Le Quotidien, has made announced the sale of its headquarters in Esch-sur-Alzette and its move to Belval next December.
Currently headquartered on rue du Canal in Esch-sur-Alzette, the publisher will be moving into new offices on the second floor of the Belval Plaza shopping centre, opposite the Saturn store, by December 2020.
The editorial offices of the Tageblatt and Le Quotidien (Lumedia), as well as the Espace Médias newsroom will move.
In an internal communication, Editpress management stated that it has sold its headquarters to the developer Immobel, thereby reducing its debt. In 2019, weekly newspaper Woxx cited a debt of some €18 million for the press group, which is owned mainly by the OGBL union.
Now a tenant of 1,350m2 of office space, Editpress is not ruling out the possibility of pushing ahead with a project that was put on hold: the construction of a new head office not far from its rotary presses, on the Op Sommet site near the motorway and the entrance to Esch/Belval.
Since 2001, the daily newspapers Tageblatt, L'Essentiel, Quotidien, Lëtzebuerger Journal, as well as the weeklies and monthlies Agefi, Live, Le Monde diplomatique and De Letzeburger Bauer have been printed at the Op Sommet site.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu