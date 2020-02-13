eDreams named in occupied territory human rights report

A Luxembourg-based company is among 112 firms to be flagged by United Nations for activities related to Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory which raise human rights concerns.
The human rights report, issued on Wednesday following an independent fact-finding mission, cited online travel agency eDreams ODIGEO.
Of the list of ten questionable activities referenced, it fingered eDreams for article e, “the provision of services and utilities supporting the maintenance and existence of settlements, including transport.”
Of the 112 businesses identified in the report, 94 are base in Israel, and 18 in six other countries. While under international law, the settlements are regarded as illegal, the report does not form part of a judicial process.
“Any further steps with respect to the continuation of this mandate will be a matter for the Member States of the Human Rights Council, which will consider the report during the Council’s next session, beginning on 24 February,” the UN wrote in a public statement.
Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, called the UN Human Rights Council a “biased and uninfluential body” that “is trying to blacken Israel’s name.” The Yesha Council, which represents Israeli settlers, said the list had “clear anti-Semitic features”.
Delano contacted eDreams for comment. At the time of publishing, it had not responded.