Education: first national representation of parents body voted in

The first national representation of parents of students was elected on Saturday in a bid to raise the voice of parents on the educational front and increase exchange between them and schools.
The 12 members of the body were elected among 56 candidates at the Forum Campus Geesseknäppchen in the presence of education minister Claude Meisch.
Following a meet-and-greet, the representatives were selected and include four individuals for the basic education (Lindsay Kieffer, Alain Massen, Ulrik Møller and Edy Weber); six for secondary (Sabrina Mazzi, Christiane Schaus, Sylvie Strasser, Sophie Bsarani, Jorge De Sousa and Fernand Welschbillig); and two for centres of competence in special education (Paula Da Cruz and Céline Simon).
Photo of the newly elected parents' representative body. Photo: MENEJ
The representative body, officially introduced by law on 1 August 2018, will have access to an e-platform with a polling function to gather local representatives’ opinions on key matters, as well as allow the parents to exchange or debate on ideas with each other.
Each representative is granted eight extra days of annual leave to help carry out their mission.