Education ministry's new Clausen offices

Luxembourg’s education ministry has moved a large part of its activities to a single site, settling in offices previously occupied by Amazon in the Rives de Clausen.
The move to 33 Rives de Clausen, from rue Aldringen in the city centre and the eduPôle campus in Walferdange began on 12 January and is expected to be complete by 12 February.
From then, the new eduPôle campus will host the office of the education minister, Claude Meisch (DP), as well as other related activities such as the national youth service and educational research and innovation coordinator body Script. Also on the new site will be the departments of childhood, basic education, secondary education, inclusion, youth, music education, child and family services, finance, infrastructure, human resources and legal affairs.
Education ministry staff providing information or consultation services to the public will remain in the Aldringen building.
The telephone numbers and e-mail addresses of ministry employees remain unchanged.
The ministry can still be reached by telephone: (+352) 247-85100 and by emailing [email protected]