Educational tools to challenge gender stereotypes

Luxembourg’s minister of equality between women and men (MEGA) has recently launched a series of videos in a bid to challenge gender stereotypes.
The videos, presented during a Monday press conference by Minister Taina Bofferding (LSAP), are intended to be the start of a series to help raise awareness. Among the other initiatives by the ministry are its educational van, dubbed the “Mega-Jumper” and the website rockmega.lu, both of which are geared to educating youngsters on such topics.
The ministry has also collaborated with the University of Luxembourg’s Dr André Melzer, whose research includes not just gender roles and stereotypes amongst youngsters but also the impact media has on gender attitudes.
Lëtz go equal in digital
Minister Bofferding also outlined the Lëtz go equal in digital thematic event the ministry is organising with Wide (women in digital empowerment) on 5 March. The day includes morning workshops for high school students, while the afternoon will showcase managers of startups who will pitch their projects.