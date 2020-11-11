Eight transfer pricing pitfalls

The deadline for filing the 2019 corporate tax return in Luxembourg is fast approaching. Companies concerned by transfer pricing will need to pay special attention to some common compliance and regulatory pitfalls.
Increased focus on transfer pricing audits
Local tax authorities have been paying greater attention to transfer pricing audits in recent times and they are increasingly engaging with Luxembourg companies, in some cases requesting critical information from board members to measure their economic substance. These include rationality of the transactions with associated enterprises, significant functions, risks and assets, contractual assumptions and control of or availability to bear financial risk.
Transfer pricing audits in Luxembourg are clearly on the rise. In September, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) published statistics that showed a 54% rise in Mutual Agreement Procedure (MAP) transfer pricing cases in Luxembourg between 2017 and 2018, while cases in other tax areas fell by roughly 8% during the same period. This suggests that transfer pricing continues to be the biggest driver of new MAP cases, and indirectly transfer pricing audits in Luxembourg.
Evolution of compliance and regulatory requirements
The evolution of compliance and regulatory requirements is forcing companies to adapt the way they approach transfer pricing.
- Since 2017, Transfer Pricing Circular & CBC: Application of the guidance for the pricing of intercompany finance transactions reflected in Circular L.I.R. 56/1 ‐ 56bis/1. In the same year, the Country by Country Reporting (CBC) gets into force for Multinational Enterprises.
- Since 2018, Associated enterprises & non-cooperative jurisdictions: Taxpayers must disclose if they have engaged in transactions with associated enterprises and related undertakings established in jurisdictions listed in the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions.
- Since 2019, Transfer Pricing & Tax Rulings: Cease of the application by the end of the fiscal year 2019 of any Advance Tax Agreements (ATA) and Advance Pricing Agreements (APA) issued before 1 January 2015.
- Since 2020, Guidelines on financial transactions & Corporate Tax return supplements: Application of the Transfer Pricing Guidance on Financial Transactions released by the OECD. Taxpayers additionally have to disclose detailed information of associated companies, Controlled Foreign Companies (CFC) and exceeding borrowing costs involved (interest limitation rules).
Understanding transfer pricing risk factors
Compliance and regulatory requirements help automate risk assessment tools and consequently increase the identification of risk factors, or so-called red flags, by local tax authorities. Taxpayers should, therefore, be aware of these eight red flags that can attract additional scrutiny from local authorities.
- Consistent and continued losses, remarkable economic effects of COVID-19 and restructuring or new structures in place
- CBC report or notification, absence of risk bearing capacity and disclosure of transfer pricing adjustments in the corporate tax return
- Mismatch of transfer pricing information disclosed in the audit report, financial statements, corporate tax return and legal agreements
- Transactions with CFCs and interest or royalties’ payments to associated parties located in the jurisdictions listed in the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions
- Transactions with associated parties with excessive or duplicated charges, lack of economic rationality or absence of the benefit test under the OECD’s guidance
- Agreements with associated parties with clauses not in line with third parties’ conditions
- Application of Advance Pricing Agreement issued before 1 January 2015 (valid until end of fiscal year 2019).
- Transfer pricing documentation unaligned with latest guidance for financial transactions
Key takeaways
Luxembourg-based companies concerned by transfer pricing should carefully consider this information in order to meet compliance and regulatory transfer pricing requirements. Failure to do so may result in:
- an acceleration of risk identification and assessment process of the local tax authorities
- an increase in risk exposure with other tax authorities in all countries where the associated enterprises have activities
- administrative or money laundering penalties during a transfer pricing audit by the local tax authorities
- disqualification of tax residency in Luxembourg and the taxpayer receiving conduit entity status
About the author
Vanessa Ramos is the Managing Partner of TransFair Pricing Solutions, an independent transfer pricing and valuation service provider based in Luxembourg. Born and raised in Ecuador, Vanessa has more than 13 years of experience advising clients on transfer pricing and valuation. In 2013, she moved to Luxembourg to continue her career in transfer pricing and four years later to set up her own firm, TransFair Pricing Solutions. The delegate for the Tax Advisers Europe Fiscal Committee, Vanessa always has her finger on the pulse of the market regarding transfer pricing and valuation matters and actively shares her insights through training sessions and workshops.