Eight virus testing sites for homeless

Homeless charity Stëmm vun der Strooss has organised eight testing stations across the country for rough sleepers who cannot travel to the Kirchberg testing centre.
Photo: Stëmm vun der Strooss
The government had opened testing and treatment to people who don’t have a national social security card at its coronavirus centre at the former premises of the national library.
But there was little uptake on the offer, the Stëmm vun der Strooss said in a statement, adding that people living in precarious conditions had “other priorities” than to organise the journey to Luxembourg City.
Together with health authorities, they have set up eight locations where homeless or undocumented people can get tested, including at the Stëmm vun der Stross offices in Esch-sur-Alzette, the winter shelter in Findel, and other structures for people in need in Bonnevoie, Troisvierges and Ettelbruck.
These centres will be open from 7 to 11 December. In addition to a virus test, visitors will receive a meal. They can also shower on site, do their laundry and receive new clothes.