Election ballots sent via US Embassy

The US Embassy in Luxembourg estimates around one in 10 registered American voters sent their ballots through them.
In a recent interview with Delano, the Embassy’s public affairs officer Craig Ferguson said there were around 200 ballots sent through their office, out of their estimates of around 2,100 registered American voters in the grand duchy. Local staff said this was “substantially more” than they saw in the last election.
Although 13 October was the last official day the US Embassy could accept ballots and guarantee states would receive them in time, some votes trickled in thereafter, although many requested their ballots be sent early.
The US Embassy was sending mail on a weekly basis, per Ferguson. The ballots were placed inside a diplomatic pouch, which was then transported via military flights to Washington, DC, from where the ballots entered the normal US postal system.
Despite the “marked increase” of ballots this year, Ferguson added that more states this year were offering online voting, as was also the case for the public affairs officer himself.
States vary in terms of the last date on which they can accept ballots. For more state-specific information visit FVAP.gov