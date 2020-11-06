Elections, whistleblowers and coronavirus: 100,7 round-up

Delano journalist Cordula Schnuer joined Natasha Ehrmann on the "Connecting” programme on Radio 100,7 on Friday 6 November.
They discussed local reactions to the US elections that have dominated headlines throughout this week.
Six years after the LuxLeaks revelations, they also spoke about how Luxembourg plans to transpose an EU whistleblower directive. The European Council adopted the directive in November last year and member states need to implement it by 17 December 2021.
Finally, they discussed the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic in Luxembourg.
