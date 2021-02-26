EmailTree raises €1.4m

EmailTree continues its march forward: the startup of Casius Morea has raised an additional €1.4m and is continuing development.
As emails increase, so do spam emails--making EmailTree more attractive. It’s no wonder then that its CEO Morea has managed to convince new investors to join his startup adventure.
EmailTree specialises in email management automation, and the €1.4m comes from its first investors, Xavier Buck and Christophe Bianco, and from two new business angels.
One of them is Kulpreet Singh, who becomes an advisor to the company. A good thing, given he’s a specialist in task automation, or rather robotic processes, at UiPath, where he has been the operational director since 2016. He’s also quite active in various startups (Resistant AI, FintechOS, Bitrise, Actyx, Supermetrics and Open Ocean).
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.