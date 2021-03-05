Emergency response time target for CGDIS

Luxembourg’s fire and rescue corps (CGDIS) should be able to respond to an emergency anywhere in the country within 15 minutes, interior minister Taina Bofferding (LSAP) said on 4 March.
Bofferding was presenting the next steps of a reorganisation plan of the CGDIS, which should allow emergency services to reach the scene within a maximum of 15 minutes in 90% to 95% of cases by 2025.
To achieve this goal, the CGDIS plans to recruit more professional firefighters, who are also trained as emergency medical technicians, increasing full-time staff from around 600 currently to 1,500. Around 4,000 volunteers support the CGDIS.
The emergency service’s €133m budget will increase by 8%, around €10m, annually until 2025. The increase in resources should help shave off five to ten minutes of response time. Currently, the CGDIS arrives at the scene of a medical emergency within 15 minutes in 95% of cases, but only in around two-thirds of fires.
The CGDIS was created in 2018 as part of the plan, grouping together the fire brigade and ambulance services. A reorganisation of response centres dotted across the country and cross-border cooperation with neighbouring regions were also part of the regrouping.