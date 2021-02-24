Emile Weber launches holiday van rental service

Luxembourg holiday operator Voyages Emile Weber is expanding into the camping market with a new service to rent holiday vans.
The coronavirus pandemic is changing travel trends with more people opting for holidaying in a camper van, as it allows flexibility, independence and limits contacts to outsiders.
With WebCamper.lu Emile Weber is entering the market with around 15 vehicles in six different categories and sizes available to rent starting at €109 to €145 per night.
However, the holiday operator offers additional services, such as adding bicycles or barbeque and outdoor packages, which, for example, include a table and lounge chairs.
And holidaymakers can also design a pre-planned route together with the company, which also offers group tours by camper van.
“In a first phase, it’s very important for us to take the temperature of the market,” said Christiane Wagner, head of marketing and communication. “This allows us to accompany and reassure the client, with the opening up of destinations but also explaining our ‘covid’ measures, such as cleaning and disinfecting of vehicles, options for cancelling and flexibility.”
This story was first published in French on paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.