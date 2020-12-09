Emotional demands weigh increasingly on workers

Emotional demands on workers in Luxembourg have increased over the last four years, notably in low-skilled roles, a survey has found.
The Better Work report published on 8 December by Luxembourg’s chamber of employees (Chambre des Salariés), found that for higher skilled roles, the emotional burden of work remained persistently high while employees in very small companies reported a constant increase in emotional demands.
“Management can help reduce emotional demands on colleagues. The style of transformational leadership is notably linked with a lower load of emotional demand,” the report concluded.
It added that employees with demanding emotional interactions, for instance with customers, should be encouraged to share their frustrations and concerns with colleagues and superiors.
“Organisations can therefore foster an authentic climate between colleagues/superiors, reducing the effects of emotional demands,” the report author wrote.