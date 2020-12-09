10 things to do this week

08.12 - 15.12 2020
1

Get local compilation

08.12.2020

13 songs made by local artists for 100,7 radio’s Schlofzëmmerbléck are now available on a vinyl compilation album.

Emotional demands weigh increasingly on workers

News Careers 09.12.2020 Jess Bauldry
Employees interacting with customers should be encouraged to share frustrations with colleagues and superiors, the report said

Employees interacting with customers should be encouraged to share frustrations with colleagues and superiors, the report said

Photo: Shutterstock

Emotional demands on workers in Luxembourg have increased over the last four years, notably in low-skilled roles, a survey has found.

The Better Work report published on 8 December by Luxembourg’s chamber of employees (Chambre des Salariés), found that for higher skilled roles, the emotional burden of work remained persistently high while employees in very small companies reported a constant increase in emotional demands.

“Management can help reduce emotional demands on colleagues. The style of transformational leadership is notably linked with a lower load of emotional demand,” the report concluded.

It added that employees with demanding emotional interactions, for instance with customers, should be encouraged to share their frustrations and concerns with colleagues and superiors.

“Organisations can therefore foster an authentic climate between colleagues/superiors, reducing the effects of emotional demands,” the report author wrote.

Chambre des salariés Better Work luxembourg emotional demands