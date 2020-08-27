Esch hospital responds to harassment claims

Management of the Esch-based Chem hospital has responded to claims of staff harassment, and a culture of exclusion by saying it is working on improving the situation.
The statement, issued on Thursday, follows a report published by RTL on 21 August claiming that 20 hospital employees took their complaints to the president of the hospital’s administrative council after failed attempts to resolve the matter with the staff delegation and direct supervisors.
The allegations relate to the behaviour of an unnamed supervisor.
Chem wrote:
“The well-being of our employees is important to all of us and for years we have been working, together with the staff delegation, on the continuous optimisation of working conditions. We have therefore put in place a certain number of instruments, procedures and means to this end. In particular, throughout his or her career at Chem, each employee has the possibility of requesting a change of position.
“The board of directors and the management of Chem regret the dissatisfaction of certain staff and managers. We continue, together with the staff delegation, to solve the problems and implement actions to improve the social climate.
“In accordance with our hospital's values, the board of directors and management are open to dialogue, but they do not tolerate any defamatory or slanderous remarks whose sole interest would be to harm the image of Chem as well as that of an administrator, director, manager or staff member.
“Our priority remains the creation and maintenance of a healthy working environment, conducive to professional and personal development, free of discrimination and violence, in order to guarantee high-quality interdisciplinary patient care by motivated, responsible and competent staff.”