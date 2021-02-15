Esch vaccine centre opens for phase 2

A vaccination centre in Esch-sur-Alzette--the second in the country after Luxembourg City--opens on 15 February, as the country prepares to enter next phase of inoculations.
Luxembourg started vaccinating its population in late December but has so far only immunised healthcare staff and residents of nursing and care homes.
As it enters the second phase of its vaccination drive--inviting anyone over the age of 75 and people considered high risk to get the jab--it is opening a second vaccination centre, located in the Maison des matériaux in the Belval district of Luxembourg’s second city.
Health minister Paulette Lenert (LSAP) during a press conference on 12 February said that there had been no point in opening a second centre so far because of the limited amount of vaccine doses available, even if this meant longer journeys for some people to get to the Limpertsberg centre.
Luxembourg has been slow to roll out vaccines as it keeps enough doses in stock to guarantee a second jab for everyone who has already received the first, regardless of scheduled deliveries because of the risk that these orders might not be fulfilled on time because of production or transit delays.
Similar to large-scale testing, people are invited to get vaccinated by mail with a code to make an appointment within a two-week window.
Lenert appealed to neighbourliness in assisting elderly residents who no longer drive to get to a vaccination centre but also said that some communes were organising transport options.