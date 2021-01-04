ESG label for two ASI funds

Asset management company Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) has just received an ESG label for two of its funds.
ASI has received an ESG label from the Luxembourg Finance Labelling Agency (LuxFlag) for two of its funds: the Aberdeen Standard SICAV I – Global Corporate Bond Sustainable and Responsible Investment Fund and the Standard Life Investments Global SICAV – European Corporate Bond Sustainable and Responsible Investment Fund.
The label is supposed to assure investors that an investment product follows ESG (environmental, social and governance) standards and has a set of sustainable development goals.
Recognition of the two ASI funds’s sustainability is valid for 12 months from 1 January 2021. "Investors do not have to choose between their ESG objectives and achieving financial returns, these elements can be complementary and can even improve the performance of long-term investments," said Christophe Palumbo, head of business development for ASI in Belgium and Luxembourg.
ASI also said that environmental, social and governance concerns have been part of its decision-making process for about 30 years and were only reinforced with the coronavirus pandemic.
The Luxembourg-based manco has a team of 20 people dedicated to ESG investments and about thirty analysts also specialised in these areas.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and translated and edited for Delano.