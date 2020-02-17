EU and UK will “rip each other apart”; US “quite disappointed” in China

Coronavirus latest, call for Barr to resign, Costa Rica drugs bust, human composting, herbicide lawsuit, snow delivery storm and Elton’s pneumonia. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Le Drian issues dire warning on Brexit negotiations
French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has predicted that negotiations between the UK and EU on future relations, due to start formally in March and end by December, will be tough. Speaking at a security conference in Munich on Sunday, Le Drian was cited as saying, "I think that on trade issues and the mechanism for future relations, which we are going to start on, we are going to rip each other apart.” The speech was reported on by Bloomberg and the FT. The BBC says that the UK’s official line is still to have a relationship based on friendly cooperation between sovereign equals, according to a Downing Street spokesperson. But prime minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said on the thorny issue of fishing that the UK’s aim is to act as an “independent coastal state” taking control of its own fisheries. Meanwhile, The Guardian says that UK national security adviser Sir Mark Sedwill, who was also in Munich for the conference, reckons the UK would continue to co-operate on defence.
US scepticism over China’s coronavirus numbers
CNBC says China’s handling of the Coronavirus, and particularly its communications efforts, have fuelled mistrust from the White House on whether China can provide accurate information. It goes on to explain the historical background of US scepticism. The report cites White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow saying that the US “quite disappointed” with China’s lack of transparency. But CNBC also cites China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi saying that US criticisms of Beijing were “lies” and that it “does not want to see rapid development and rejuvenation of China.”
Coronavirus latest
The Global Times says that the city of Xiaogan in Hubei Province, which has a population of 4.8 million, has banned residents from stepping out of their homes, threatening detention for a maximum of 10 days for anyone breaking the curfew. Reuters reports that fast-food companies are increasing their “contactless” pickup and delivery services. The BBC reports that US citizens who were among 3,700 passengers and crew on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in the Japanese port of Yokohama have been flown out. The Guardian, CNBC and Al Jazeera continue to provide comprehensive live coverage of the outbreak.
Open letter calls for Barr resignation
In an open letter published on Sunday, more than 1,100 former Justice Department officials have called for US Attorney General William Barr to resign, Time, Reuters, NPR and The Washington Post report. The letter follows Barr’s push for a more lenient sentence for Roger Stone last week. In an op-ed for The Guardian, former US secretary of labor Robert Reich argues that US president Donald Trump has “out-Nixoned Nixon” in his attempts to turn the justice department and FBI “into his personal fiefdom”.
Record drugs bust in Costa Rica
A six-ton shipment of cocaine headed for the Netherlands was intercepted by authorities at the port of Moín in Costa Rica, the Rica Times, Q Costa Rica News and the Independent reports. The drugs were hidden in a consignment of ornamental flowers.
Human composting works, says study
Data from a pilot project in which six bodies were composted was presented to the American Association for the Advancement of Science, Science News reports. The process turns a corpse into two wheelbarrows’ worth of soil in four to six weeks, says The Guardian. The BBC spoke with Recompose CEO and founder Katrina Spade, who claims that the process saves more than a tonne of carbon compared to cremation or traditional burial and said there is a “loving practicability” to human composting. Washington State has passed legislation that will make human composting legal as of May this year.
Peach grower wins herbicide lawsuit
Missouri’s largest peach farmer, Bill Bader, has won $265 million in a lawsuit against herbicide producers Bayer and BASF, Reuters reports. In an unprecedent case for the United States, Bader claimed his 1,000-acre orchard was irreparably harmed by dicamba-based herbicides that drifted from nearby farms.
Snow delivered by helicopter
The French ski station of Luchon-Superbagnères in the Pyrenees came under fire at the weekend when it had 50 tonnes of emergency snow delivered by helicopter, Connexion France, the Independent, the BBC and The Guardian report.
Elton John has pneumonia
CNN reports on Elton John cutting short a concert in Auckland, New Zealand, and being diagnosed with pneumonia. According to the BBC, John broke down sobbing at the gig, which is part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. The New Zealand Herald details a history of the singer’s health problems and show cancellations.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts