EU doubles pledge to accelerate vaccine development

The EU announced on Wednesday its pledge to increase co-funding for the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations’ call for proposals to accelerate vaccine development and manufacturing capacity at a global level to stop the covid-19 pandemic.
This amount is double what it had originally planned with CEPI. The coalition, which was launched in 2017 at Davos, has so far initiated nine partnerships to develop vaccines against covid-19. Its current objective is to develop, produce at scale and deliver some 2 billion vaccine doses by end-2021.
“We need efficient treatments and vaccines to eliminate the danger of the coronavirus. That is why we are proud to support CEPI in its endeavour to rapidly develop the most promising vaccine candidates,” Mariya Gabriel, European commissioner for innovation, research, culture, education and youth, stated in the Wednesday communiqué.
The new call for proposals was launched by CEPI in May, thereby extending the earlier call. Proposals are evaluated each three weeks, with the current call open through end-September.