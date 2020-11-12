10 things to do this week

10.11 - 17.11 2020
1

Get Josh’s new track

13.11.2020

Luxembourg-based Josh Island releases his new single ‘Fire In You’ on Friday 13 November.

EU health officials ‘hailed’ by Lux head of state

News Picture of the day 12.11.2020 Aaron Grunwald

Grand Duke Henri and Luxembourg’s health minister, Paulette Lenert (LSAP), visited the offices of the European Commission’s directorate general for health and food safety (DG Health) in Cloche d’Or, 11 November 2020.

Photo: SIP/J. Warnand

“They thanked the efforts made by DG Health, stressing its importance in the management of the health crisis at European level,” Luxembourg’s health ministry said.

The grand duke “hailed the intense efforts” of its personnel, the royal court stated.

DG Health has approximately 120 staff members in Luxembourg, in addition to 660 in Brussels and 180 in Grange, Ireland, according to the European Public Health online portal.

