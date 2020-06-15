EU movement restrictions ease from 15 June

Starting Monday, movement within the Schengen area will be largely unrestricted, with 22 EU member states plus Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein lifting border controls.
Exceptions remain, such as Spain, which plans to reopen its borders on 21 June, and Portugal, which does not plan to reopen before 1 July. Denmark, on the other hand, only opens its borders to Germany, Norway and Iceland. Romania has not announced a date for the time being.
Restrictions will continue to exist, however, and some countries are imposing mandatory quarantine, proof of a recent coronavirus test, or bans for certain nationalities. Austria, for example, prohibits access to its territory by Spanish, Portuguese, Swedes and the British people. The United Kingdom has introduced a quarantine for all travellers, even British, arriving in the country.
While the question of Europe's internal borders is gradually becoming clearer, this is not yet the case for external borders. According to French president, Emmanuel Macron, it will be necessary to wait until 1 July to travel outside Europe. The Commission will propose a list of non-EU countries for which a permit could be issued. The list will be drawn up according to the pandemic situation in the countries concerned and should be equivalent to or better than the EU list.
Translate from an article first published on Paperjam on 15 June.