Eugène Berger in intensive care

The DP’s parliamentary bloc leader, Eugène Berger, has been hospitalised and is in intensive care, the party said on Friday.
The DP did not provide any further details on his condition and asked the press to respect Berger’s privacy.
In a Facebook post, the DP International Committee wished Berger “a swift and speedy recovery”.
Berger, aged 59, was an MP from 1994 to 1999, secretary of state for the environment between 1999 and 2004, a government advisor from 2004 to 2007, and has been the DP’s parliamentary bloc leader since he returned to the Chamber of Deputies in 2007.
He is not the only senior Luxembourg politician to experience serious health problems in recent months. The Green party’s Félix Braz, at the time deputy prime minister and justice minister, suffered a heart attack in August 2019 and stepped down the following month.