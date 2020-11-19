European automotive market shrinks in October

A September rebound in the European automotive sector has been flattened by the second covid-19 wave.
According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), an association of 16 manufacturers active in Europe, the automotive market in Europe contracted by 7.8% in October 2020, compared to October 2019, returning to its 2018 level.
Since the beginning of the year, 8 million new passenger vehicles have been registered. That is 2.9 million less compared to the same period in 2009, a decline of 26.8%, ACEA said on 18 November.
The trade group reckoned the main reason for the fall in October was “several European governments reimposed restrictions to battle a second wave of the coronavirus”. In countries where concessions have been able to remain open, the decline was more limited. This is the case in Germany (-3.6%) and Italy (-0.2%). In contrast, ACEA reported that “demand fell markedly in Spain (‐21%)”.
The Luxembourg market, which had started to grow again in July, likewise fell in October. 3,980 vehicles were registered, compared to 4,891 in October 2019. Since the beginning of the year, 38,026 passenger cars have been registered in the grand duchy, compared to 47,929 last year. That is a decline of 20.6%. The country is therefore doing a bit better than the European average (-26.8%).
All European manufacturers reported lower sales except the Renault (Renault, Dacia, Lada and Alpine) and Fiat (Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Chrysler and Alfa Romeo) groups, with increases of +0.2% and +3.9%, respectively.
