Europeans in Luxembourg with non-EU passport

Europeans from non-EU countries account for 2.3% of Luxembourg’s population--and 4.8% of the country’s foreign residents--statistics office Statec said in a report published on 22 January.
14,351 people from European countries that do no form part of the EU live in Luxembourg, Statec said, although the UK still counted as an EU member in its latest analysis.
They are divided into 21 nationalities, with the biggest group (3,163 people) from Montenegro. This is followed by Russia (1,857), Bosnia Herzegovina (1,509), Kosovo (1,291) and Turkey (1,105).
There are far fewer people from countries within the European Free Trade Association living in Luxmebourg, such as Switzerland (549), Iceland (331) or Norway (265).
But another 6,453 people from a European non-EU country also hold a Luxembourg passport and are therefore counted as Luxembourg citizens. And 739 people from a non-EU country are counted as EU citizens because they hold a second passport from another member country.
Moving forward, Statec will list UK nationals as European but non-EU residents, which would have added another 4,685 people to the current tally.