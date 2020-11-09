Europe’s highest average temperatures for October

Europe’s average temperature in October 2020 was the highest on record, according to the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.
The EU’s Earth Observation Programme stated that this October, temperatures on average were 1.6°C higher than the average between 1981-2010 and 0.1°C higher than October 2001.
Globally mean temperatures for October were also the third highest on record, up by 0.62°C compared to the 1981-2010 average.
While Luxembourg witnessed warm climes over the month of October, it also experienced a new November daily high temperature, having reached above 19.8°C on 2 November. Meteolux notes that reaching above 18.0°C in November is “relatively rare”, and has happened only three times since 1947. The other two instances were on 6 November 2011 and 2 November 1972, when it reached 18.4°C and 18.0°C, respectively.