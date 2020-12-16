EU’s big tech laws; White House slams media

Heated debate in parliament, steel agreement, covid updates, Paris authority is gender imbalanced, Pakistan rape law approved. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Commission takes on big tech
The European Commission on Tuesday unveiled details of its Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act. The two new pieces of legislation will affect how technology giants such as Apple and Google operate, including an end to so-called self-preferencing. The commission says the new rules “support the scaling up of smaller platforms, small and medium-sized enterprises, and start-ups” and will prohibit unfair conditions imposed by online platforms. Failure to comply could result in fines as high as 10% of the companies’ worldwide annual turnover or even see tech giants being forced to divest parts of their company. “We should be able to do our shopping in a safe manner and trust the news we read. Because what is illegal offline is equally illegal online,” said Margrethe Vestager, Commission vice-president in charge of Europe fit for the Digital Age at the presentation on Tuesday. CNBC, CNN, Bloomberg have more while Politico looks at what it says are divisions within the Commission on how to handle big tech.
McEnany slams media and declines to concede Trump defeat
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tore into journalists at a press briefing on Tuesday, accusing mainstream media of ignoring stories on California congressman Eric Swalwell’s ties with China and Hunter Biden’s tax investigation. At the same time, McEnany said that the electoral college vote confirming Joe Biden as the next president was just “one step in the constitutional process” and that the Trump campaign would continue its legal challenges to the results in key states. As she left the podium CNN’s Jim Acosta asked, “Isn’t it hypocritical for you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?” The Guardian, Fox News and Deadline have more.
Lenert defends policy in heated debate
Health minister Paulette Lenert on Tuesday told parliament that stricter social distancing measures imposed over the last few weeks had stopped the exponential growth of new coronavirus infections and there were signs of the spread of covid was slowing down. But in a heated debate on extending the covid law, opposition MPs disputed government policy. Claude Wiseler (CSV) said the lax approach was not working and policies were incoherent, while Pirate party MP Sven Clement questioned safety at schools. Delano has more from the debate.
Steel deal agreed
ArcelorMittal and the OGBL and LCGB trade unions have reached an agreement on how to handle the steel giant’s restructuring plans for its Luxembourg plants. The deal, struck at a tripartite meeting with government representatives, includes guarantees on jobs and the maintenance of production sites. Delano and Paperjam (in French) both reported on Tuesday.
Luxembourg deaths reach 418
Another 349 people have tested positive for covid-19 and a further eight people have died after contracting the virus, the health ministry reported on Tuesday. The death toll in Luxembourg has now reached 418. 238 people were being treated in hospital including 48 patients in intensive care. Delano has rolling coverage of figures from Luxembourg and neighbouring countries.
Covid global update
EU: The European Medicines Agency has said it will meet eight days earlier than planned to take a decision on the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. Facing pressure from Germany, according to RTE, the EMA will now meet on 21 December, meaning roll out in the EU could start by the year's end. USA: Food and Drug Administration scientists have said that Moderna's vaccine is safe and 94% effective, according to Reuters, the New York Times and the BCC. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said president Donald Trump will “absolutely” encourage Americans to take covid vaccines, and that the administration is attempting to secure additional doses from Pfizer, says Reuters and Politico. UK: leaders of the four nations that make up the UK failed to reach agreement on Tuesday on a common strategy for stricter confinement measures over the Christmas holidays, The Guardian and the BBC report. Germany: new lockdown measures including the closure of schools and non-essential businesses have come into effect and will last until 10 January, says the BBC.
Paris authority fined for having too many women
France’s public service ministry has fined the city of Paris some €90,000 for disregarding gender equality in its appointment of senior management positions. The irony being that the fine comes because the gender bias is in favour of women. Mayor Anne Hidalgo said she would personally pay the fine, imposed because the 2018 administration consisted of 11 women and only five men. The Guardian and NPR report.
Alvi approves Pakistan rape law
In a move being welcomed by human rights groups, Pakistani president Arif Alvi has approved a new law to establish special courts that will be required to conclude the trials of alleged rapists and issue verdicts within four months. The law, instigated by prime minister Imran Khan, will also allow for the chemical castration of convicted rapists. Khan has even suggested public executions or surgical castration could be used as a deterrent. The Straits Times and Pakistan’s The Dawn have details.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts