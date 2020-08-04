Every Corner Tour: a staycation, to explore the nation

What Luxembourg lacks in size it makes up for in diversity, a group of friends is discovering as they tour the country’s 102 communes for an unusual staycation.
Charles, Mika and Julien, who all live in Luxembourg, came up with the idea at the start of lockdown in March when cross-border travel became complicated.
“We realised it wasn’t the best idea in this current situation to travel abroad. We’ve lived here so long, we thought ‘let’s make the most of this unusual year to do that’,” Mika, a Danish-French national, told Delano halfway through their mission on Monday.
Having met when they attended the International School of Luxembourg, the trio kept in touch after graduating high school via video conference.
Julien and Charles pose for a photo at caves near Lorentzweiler. Photo: Every Corner Tour
Since the idea was first mooted in March, they kept up the web chats to plot their epic odyssey. Eventually, they set out on 21 July from the country’s geographic centre in Colmar-Berg, also the residence of Grand Duke Henri. While they didn’t encounter any royals, they have met scores of locals. “Commune officials met us at one point to offer some local crémant, in Wormeldange. They gave us tips on what sites to see,” Charles, a UK-Luxembourg national, said. Insider knowledge from residents has been one of several highlights, enabling the friends to learn about little-known “gems” from their country.
Other stand-out moments were visiting Bourscheid and its romantic castle and the discovery of curious caves near Lorentzweiler, a welcome reward after an arduous hike in 38°C heat.
The travellers get from place to place using only public transport, which has been free of charge since March this year. They walk between communes which are close together, covering on average 17 kilometres per day. To say it is intense is an understatement. “There will be days we see seven communes a day,” Mika explained.
Like their schedule, their budget is also tight. The friends mostly stay in youth hostels, on campsites or at the homes of friends and family. The €50-accommodation vouchers issued by the State to support an economic recovery have come in helpful for this. “We’ll buy sandwiches for lunch and have a hot meal somewhere in the evening,” Julien, a Luxembourger, said.
Living the rock and roll lifestyle in the Mullerthal. Photo: Every Corner Tour
Luxuries like dessert are off the menu for the time being, however, the friends made an exception for Charles’ birthday on Sunday. Alcohol is also a no-no, unless it is part of discovering a commune’s gastronomy. “There’s no time to recover from a hangover so that’s why we don’t drink during this time,” laughed Charles.
The friends hope that their travels will inspire others to explore Luxembourg’s diverse landscapes and culture. They would also like to hear from people in the communes they have yet to visit, in the south and west. People can recommend places to visit via Facebook or even greet them. Julien said: “A lot of people gave us recommendations sites we wouldn’t have thought about, which is always nice.”
Follow the Every Corner Tour on Facebook and Instagram. The full programme of the second half of their trip is on Facebook.