In advance of the event, Delano checked in with Renaud Breyer, partner at the consulting firm EY. He moderates the ESG panel, Wednesday 2 December, 9:55am.
AG: What do you want the audience to get most from your session?
RB: ESG is now the “magic” word to include in a CV and it is fashionable, which is great news. However, this is a complex matter and we are still in the journey of ensuring that everyone fully grasps what it is about. We may not realise it, but the new regulations impact all professionals in the industry one way or another.
From your point of view, what has been the biggest impact of the coronavirus pandemic on sustainability in alternative funds this year?
The pandemic accelerated the release of EU regulations and has indirectly confirmed expectations from all stakeholders--including regulators, investors and society at large--of having the finance industry playing a key role in initiating the transformation of the real economy. The regulations are focused on climate change, but investors are also expressing their wish to see “S” being addressed as well as how managers have updated their policies and procedures to address ESG factors.
What are the biggest changes you expect to see in 2021?
The largest change is certainly that everyone is addressing ESG one way or another. ESG was not systematically on the agenda of firms 12 months ago. Rare are the managers who [now] are saying that they won’t factor in climate risks.
Aside from your own talk at the Alfi event, which session are you most looking forward to hearing, and why?
The panel discussion on analytics and illiquid assets [editor’s note: Tuesday 1 December at 1:55pm]. We face similar challenges related data: collecting accurate data, but more importantly, forward looking data that will allow us to make better decisions.