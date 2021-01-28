Exceptional times demand exceptional leaders

Building healthy and trustworthy professional relationships is fundamental. Gabriela Nguyen-Groza, Managing Partner of Amrop Luxembourg, explains leadership in a post-pandemic world.
Amrop is one of the first companies to open an office in Luxembourg in 2021. Why now?
2021 will be a year of positive change and new opportunities. We all need to think about and be ready for a post-pandemic world. At Amrop, we advise the world’s most dynamic and agile organisations to identify and position future-ready leaders. Our slogan is “Leaders For What’s Next”.
How do you help companies prepare for the aftermath of the pandemic?
Today, Amrop has 60 offices across Asia, the Americas and EMEA. As one of the largest global executive search partnerships, our job is to identify and attract C-Suite executives and independent board members. We also help executives and board members activate their full potential through leadership development.
Why Luxembourg?
Luxembourg is one of the most fascinating markets because of its unique blend of innovation and, some- times, dare I say, legacy habits. I have worked here for 12 years and the country is evolving in a very positive way. Opening a new office in Luxembourg fits our firm’s global development and responds to a growing demand from our clients.
How can professionals prepare for the future?
The pandemic showed us just how quickly organisations can change under pressure and the impact these changes have on people. Working from home every day and the need to be a professional, parent and teacher all at the same time have definitely left an impact on social and professional relationships. People will need to adapt. The first step is to adopt an open mindset to professional development.
How will professional relationships change in the future?
In these exceptional times, building healthy and trustworthy relationships is fundamental. The crisis has tested our leadership capacity and, in most cases, people have reacted by casting aside bureaucracy, becoming more effective and showing positive attitudes.
In this increasingly digitalised environment, the way in which humans inspire and help each other evolve will be crucial.
