Expat guide 2020-21

Arriving in a new country is always a challenge.
From navigating practical issues to understanding the culture, things can be quite different.
That’s why tips and advice from fellow expats and tuned-in locals can be a great help. That’s the aim of Delano’s annual “Expat Guide”, available 10 July.
The special edition features interviews, recommendations, how-to guides and resources for both recent arrivals and longer term international residents.
The guide covers six main areas of interest:
- Settling in
- Daily life
- Childcare & family
- Professional life
- Future planning
- Leisure time
This year’s Expat Guide was written and edited by Delano journalists Jess Bauldry, Natalie Gerhardstein, Aaron Grunwald and Duncan Roberts, who collectively have more than five decades of reporting experience in Luxembourg.
About Delano
The print edition of Delano, the English language news magazine for Luxembourg’s international community, is available at newsstands across the grand duchy. Delano also publishes two newsletters weekdays: the “Breakfast briefing”, featuring world and local headlines to start the day informed, and the “Noon briefing”, covering the latest Luxembourg news and events. Plus there are Delano Live events, which feature live on-stage interviews with people and on topics covered by Delano magazine, but with a fresh perspective. Delano is on Facebook, Linkedin and Twitter.
Photo: Maison Moderne