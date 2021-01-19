Expected vaccine deliveries by end March 2021

Luxembourg expects to have enough vaccine stocks to inoculate 39,000 people by the end of March 2021, according to schedules published by the government.
The Pfizer/BionTech vaccine will make up the lion’s share at 78,000 doses, while Luxembourg expects to receive 8,400 Moderna doses by that time.
“The roll-out of the Luxembourg vaccine campaign continues to be on track,” the government said in a statement, outlining the delivery schedule as well as the number of vaccines allocated to Luxembourg per supplier.
AstraZeneca’s vaccine, whose use the European Commission is expected to authorise before the end of the month, would provide vaccines for up to 207, 524 people, though no timeline has yet been given.
The government stressed that the schedule remained “theoretical” and is subject to a timely supply of vaccines. Last week EU governments criticized Pfizer’s last-minute delayed vaccine supplies to European countries. Pfizer said the delays were the result of a reorganization of its production, aimed at increasing capacity this year from 1.3 billion doses to 2 billion. It added that a significant increase in doses would be “available for patients in late February and March.”
Vaccination strategy
The national vaccination strategy began in late December when Luxembourg vaccinated its first healthcare workers, followed by care home residents in January. Its next target group will be the over 75s, followed by the 65-75 age group, and then high-risk individuals.
People aged 16 to 65 with no pre-existing conditions will be among the last cohort to get the jabs.