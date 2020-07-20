Explore northern Lux through weekend of cycling

A 30km stretch of road in northern Luxembourg will be reserved for cyclists the weekend of 1-2 August.
The path takes cyclists from Enscherange, through Clervaux, Weiswampach, Wilwerdange and connecting to the Vennbahn in Huldage.
The four communes of Kiischpelt, Cleervaux, Weiswampach and Troisvierges have joined forces for this so-called “VëloViaNorden” initiative in a bid to support tourism in the region. It came about as a result of discussions with mobility and infrastructure minister François Bausch, which recognised the importance of a connection between the national cycle path network and the Vennbahn bike path, one of Europe’s longest to follow along a disused railway track that stretches from Aachen via Belgium to Troisvierges.
From Troisvierges, for example, cyclists can continue along one of six other routes departing from there, or opt to try one of the hiking trails.
The 30 km stretch of road will be closed to motorised traffic (with exceptions made for buses and local residents) over the first weekend of August. Weiswampach mayor Henri Rinnen stated in a Monday communiqué that “from the safety point of view, technical prerequisites will be fulfilled.” Organisers remind cyclists, however, to follow normal cycling road rules.
Troisvierges mayor Edy Mertens recognises the role the Vennbahn plays in the region, calling it a “magnificent route”, welcoming thousands of visitors per year to the region. “Thanks to this initiative, we also hope to attract many Luxembourg visitors to come and discover our beautiful region. The chosen route allows you to discover in complete safety and tranquility an almost untouched nature.”
For related information, including the possibility to hire bikes or e-bikes, visit www.velovianorden.lu .