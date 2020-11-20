Extension for Robert Schuman hospital

The government council has given the green light for a project to build a tower on the Kirchberg site of the Robert Schuman hospital (HRS) and an annex to the Bohler Clinic. The investment, at the expense of the hospital fund, amounts to €148.5m.
“Due to the various redevelopment works on the entire site and in order to be able to expand the healthcare offer, the infrastructure constantly require[s] both additional and reserve surfaces, in particular for the needs of the national ophthalmology service and orthopedic service,” the government explained.
The allocation of different floors is based on the result of a study on HRS group objectives at the Kirchberg and ZithaKlinik sites, which was carried out in 2019 with the aim to determine development of future activity, as well as the need to modernise existing structures dating from 2003. The consolidation in Kirchberg of most of the HRS group's functions will result in an economy of scale and reduction in operating costs.
The future tower will accommodate 85 geriatric rehabilitation beds (70 medium-stay beds and 15 acute psychiatry/psycho-geriatric beds) from the Clinique Sainte-Marie (CSM) in Esch-sur-Alzette which will close on 31 December 2022 and from which all staff will be retained. Other care units--with 24 and 34 beds respectively for orthopedics, and 20 beds for long-term care--are also planned.
The extension of the sterilisation service in the annex (Zwischenbau) at the Bohler Clinic will serve the operating rooms which will be installed in the new tower.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.