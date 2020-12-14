‘Extra mile’ for Brexit talks; new tram line; official Biden vote

Americans to start getting covid-19 jab today, more than 400 Luxembourg coronavirus deaths, and pharma, steel plant & F1 racing deals. Delano’s breakfast briefing for Monday.
Brussels and London to keep talking
The EU and UK agreed to continue negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal past Sunday’s self-imposed deadline. In a joint statement, Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, and Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, acknowledged there were “major unresolved topics.” But stated, “we think it is responsible at this point to go the extra mile.” No deadline was set. Separately, Johnson said the UK would “get ready” for no deal. Sources: BBC, CNBC, DW, Financial Times and The Guardian.
Brexit not killing City jobs: FT
Despite Brexit, a Financial Times survey found big banks and asset managers have increased headcount in London over the past 5 years (also reported by Bloomberg and CityAM). Separately, Frankfurt Main Finance, a promotion body, told AFP that Brexit has increased jobs and assets in the German financial centre.
Covid-19 inoculations to begin in the US
Americans start getting a coronavirus jab today after the US approved the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine. Sources: AP, DW, NPR and RTE.
Pharma deal: Astrazeneca buying Alexion
Astrazeneca, the drug giant developing a covid-19 vaccine with Oxford University, will acquire Alexion Pharmaceuticals, an immunology and rare disease specialist, in a $39bn deal. Sources: Bloomberg, CityAM, Financial Times and Reuters.
Germany tightens coronavirus restrictions
With covid-19 cases continuing to rise, the German government ordered a new national lockdown starting on Wednesday and running until 10 January. Only essential shops will remain open, while schools and daycare centres will be closed. Sources: BBC, Bloomberg, DW and Reuters.
Antipodean travel bubble
Australia and New Zealand will form a travel bubble starting in the first quarter of 2021, if covid-19 numbers remain low. Sources: ABC News, The Guardian, Radio New Zealand and Reuters.
Luxembourg records more than 400 covid-19 deaths
Out of 9,366 PCR tests performed on Saturday 12 December, 446 Luxembourg residents tested positive for coronavirus. That is a rate of 71.23 per 100,000 inhabitants (compared to 84.81 on Saturday 6 December). The reproduction rate was 1.03, slightly above the target threshold of 1.00. There were 225 patients in hospital (compared to 190 the previous Saturday), including 46 in intensive care (compared to 40). Six people died due to covid-19, bringing the national total to 402. Sources: Delano and health ministry.
Tram now running to capital’s gare centrale
The Luxtram extension to the central train station entered service on Sunday. Photos: 100,7 and Paperjam.
Official US presidential vote on Monday
The US electoral college meets later today to formally elect Joe Biden as the next president. Background: ABC News (Australian), ABC News (US), Axios and New York Times.
US gov victim of cyberattacks
Hackers broke into US Treasury Department and US Commerce Department networks, Reuters reported. A group with Russian links is suspected. The Russian foreign ministry called the allegations unfounded. Additional sources: AP, CNBC and Washington Post.
Marking Luxembourg’s gender pay gap on the calendar
Women in Luxembourg have been working “for free” since 12 December due to the continuing pay gap. Source: Delano.
Luxembourg to start space register
Parliament passed a bill setting up a registry for all objects launched into space and other rules on setting up a space company in the grand duchy. Source: Delano.
Arcelormittal strikes Ilva agreement
Steelmaker Arcelormittal reached a deal with the Italian government, which will see the Italian state take back control of the troubled Ilva plant. Sources: Delano, Economic Times, Reuters and Seeking Alpha.
American investors buying part of McLaren Racing
McLaren is selling a stake in its racing unit to a consortium of US investors, who are injecting £185m into the business. Sources: BBC, Bloomberg, Financial Times and the Telegraph.
Production pause for Tesla
Tesla is shutting down production lines for its older electric vehicle models for 18 days starting on 24 December, per CNBC. Additional sources: Engadget, Marketwatch and Seeking Alpha.
Charley Pride
The pioneering Black country music performer Charley Pride died due to coronavirus complications at the age of 86. Sources: The Guardian, NPR, Rolling Stone and RTE.
John le Carré
The British espionage novelist John le Carré, whose real name was David Cornwell, died due to pneumonia at the age of 89. Sources: BBC, New York Times, NPR, and Reuters.
Think global, edit local
