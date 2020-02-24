Face masks for Zhengzhou

Luxembourg cargo airline, Cargolux, announced it was sending critically needed medical supplies to Zhengzhou on Saturday, including 75,000 face masks and 44,000 sanitary wipes.
In a Friday communiqué, Cargolux president and CEO Richard Forson called the donation “a token of our appreciation for the long-lasting partnerships we have enjoyed over the years”. Service between the two cities was established in 2014, part of a dual-hub strategy which normally sees the operation of 11 weekly flights from the Findel to Zhengzhou, with transportation of up to 300,000 tonnes annually.
The medical supplies are geared to be distributed to the airline’s partners.
Close to tipping point
While Cargolux stated it had adapted its services in light of the current market situation, it is monitoring the situation based on recommendations from regulatory bodies, including the World Health Organization (WHO).
As Delano reported Monday morning, the WHO has reported the Coronavirus is close to reaching a pandemic tipping point. Concerns in Italy, where over 150 people have been infected, have led to lockdowns and de-factor quarantines.
As for Luxembourg, Friday afternoon saw the repatriation of two nationals from Wuhan, China. According to a government press release, “An initial medical check-up confirms the absence of any sign or symptom of infection. This initial assessment may be supplemented by analyses carried out at the CHL's National Infectious Disease Service and people will remain in quarantine for the maximum incubation period of a coronavirus infection, i.e. 14 days.”
As the situation evolves in Europe, the Luxembourg government will be regularly updating its dedicated site at sante.lu/coronavirus