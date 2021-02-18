Facebook’s Australia ban, Pfizer’s variant study, Blackrock’s bitcoin bet

Ryanair loses European state aid claim, Strasbourg court wants Navalny released and Prince Philip in hospital. Delano’s breakfast briefing for Thursday.
Facebook bars Australian news posts
Facebook has blocked sharing of Australian news articles with immediate effect. The social media giant made the move as Australia’s parliament is set to start debating a bill that would require large internet firms to pay news publishers to use their content. Facebook’s ban covers Australian users, both Australian and international publishers within the country, and Australian publishers internationally. Sources: ABC News, Bloomberg, CNBC, Financial Times, NPR and The Register.
Facebook ban casts wide net
In addition to news publishers, Facebook has blocked Australian public health agencies, its met office, a children’s hospital and Facebook’s own Facebook page. Sources: ABC News, The Age, The Guardian and Sydney Morning Herald.
Google and Murdoch reach agreement
Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp signed a deal with Google that will compensate the newspaper publisher for featuring its stories. The agreement covers the Wall Street Journal, The Times and The Australian, among other titles. Sources: AP, BBC, Bloomberg and The Guardian.
Pfizer says its vaccine offers less protection against variant
A study published on Wednesday found the Biontech/Pfizer covid-19 vaccine was less effective, but still worked, against B.1.351, the so-called South African strain. The study was conducted by Pfizer, Biontech and the University of Texas. Sources: CNN, Financial Times, Reuters and Stat.
EU orders more vaccines
The European Commission announced contracts to buy 200m more doses of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine and 150m-300m more doses of the Moderna jab. Sources: AP, Bloomberg and Financial Times.
Phase 2 starts in Luxembourg
Luxembourg’s government said the national covid-19 vaccination drive would open up to people aged 75 and up and those with certain health vulnerabilities. Sources: Delano and 100,7.
Latest Luxembourg covid-19 update
Out of 12,078 PCR tests conducted on 16 February, 267 Luxembourg residents were positive for the coronavirus. That is a rate of 42.64 per 100,000 inhabitants (compared to 35.94 on 9 February). The reproduction rate was 1.01, just slightly above the target threshold of 1.00 (compared to 0.95). There were 73 covid-19 patients in hospital on 16 February (compared to 66 on 9 February), including 17 in intensive care (compared to 12). Four people died due to covid-19, bringing the national total to 616. A cumulative total of 25,918 vaccine doses have been administered, including 6,296 patients who have received two doses. Sources: Delano and health ministry.
Draghi outlines reforms
Italy’s new prime minister, Mario Draghi, who heads a unity government, outlined a staunchly pro-EU agenda in his maiden speech to parliament. Sources: Ansa, Bloomberg, Euractiv and The Guardian.
North Koreans charged in cyberhacks
The US justice department indicted three North Korean computer programmers for allegedly conspiring to steal and extort $1.3bn worth of cryptocurrencies and traditional money, including the Wannacry attacks in 2017. The three men are not in custody and were not reached for comment. Sources: BBC, CNBC, DW and NPR.
Blackrock moving into bitcoin
The world’s largest asset manager, Blackrock, has “started to dabble” in bitcoin, its fixed income chief told CNBC. Additional sources: Forbes and Seeking Alpha.
Roaring Kitty sued for securities fraud
Keith Gill, known online as Roaring Kitty, was hit by a class action lawsuit alleging that he misrepresented himself while helping drive up Gamestop shares on social media. Gill said he remains bullish on Gamestop. Sources: BBC, Bloomberg, CNBC and Financial Times.
Ryanair loses challenge to rivals’ state aid
The EU General Court, the bloc’s second highest, ruled against Ryanair, saying state aid to Air France and SAS, due to the covid-19 pandemic, was not discriminatory. Ryanair said it would appeal to the European Court of Justice. Sources: AP, Financial Times, The Guardian and Reuters.
Amazon accused of safety shortfalls in New York
The New York state attorney general sued Amazon, alleging the company did not adequately protect its warehouse workers against covid-19. Amazon stated: “We care deeply about the health and safety of our employees... and we don’t believe the attorney general’s filing presents an accurate picture of Amazon’s industry-leading response to the pandemic”. Sources: BBC, New York Times, NPR and Reuters.
European court orders Navalny’s release
The European Court of Human Rights, in Strasbourg, said the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny should be released from a Russian prison immediately. Sources: DW, Euractiv and Euronews.
Duke of Edinburgh in hospital
Prince Philip, aged 99, was admitted to hospital “as a precautionary measure” unrelated to covid-19. Sources: BBC, The Guardian and Reuters.
Why you should check your shoelaces before ziplining
Veterinarians at the University of Florida successfully removed a shoe from Anuket--a 3.2m, 155kg Nile crocodile--on their second attempt. Anuket swallowed the shoe after it fell off a zipline rider at an alligator park. Sources: ClickOrlando.com, Orlando Sentinel and UPI.
