Family allocation indexed on 1 January 2022

The amount of family allowances will be indexed as of 1 January 2022, an increase not seen for the past 14 years.
As was announced by Luxembourg’s minister for family and integration, Corinne Cahen (DP) in committee at the Chambre, as reported by the Wort, the family allowances amount will once again be indexed.
As a reminder, since 2006, the amount in family allowance of €265 hasn’t depended on the price index nor has it been revised. The coalition agreement did not provide for such an increase until the end of the legislature.
This turnaround, called for by chamber of workers the CSL, is not unrelated to the context of the economic crisis linked to the covid-19 pandemic, which heavily impacts the most vulnerable.