Family of cremated Irish woman wants inquiry

The family of an Irish woman who was cremated without their knowledge is calling for a police inquiry into her death, according to the Irish Independent.
Moira Killeen, known as Moyra, died in Luxembourg from a suspected suicide in December 2019, aged 59. She was cremated before an autopsy could be carried out.
According to an article published by the Irish Independent news website on Sunday, she was cremated without her family’s knowledge because of an “unfortunate miscommunication” between the undertakers and state laboratory.
Killeen’s late father worked for the European Parliament, and she grew up between Dublin and Luxembourg. She remained in Luxembourg where she married twice and had two children, according to the Independent.
Her family questioned the cause of death and called for an autopsy. A day after the magistrate approved the autopsy, the remains had already been cremated.