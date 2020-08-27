Far fewer employees on short-time work in September

Participation in the government’s partial unemployment programme has declined markedly since the covid-19 lockdown has been lifted. Franz Fayot, the economy minister (LSAP), chairs the Economic Committee (Comité de conjuncture), which reviews applications for the scheme on a month-by-month basis. Library picture: Franz Fayot, seen speaking a political event, 29 January 2020. Photo credit: Matic Zorman/Maison Moderne