Fauci self-isolates, Johnson reveals “first sketch”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, seen in a 7 May video thanking public health workers during Public Service Recognition Week, has gone into “modified” self-quarantine and will appear at a hearing of the Senate health committee on Tuesday by video. Fauci, who has been the subject of conspiracy theories, is also being touted via petition to be named People magazine’s next “Sexiest Man Alive”. Screengrab: National Institutes of Health video