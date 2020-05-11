Fauci self-isolates, Johnson reveals “first sketch”

Luxembourg’s royal baby, Tesla threat, Germans protest, Belt and Road pressure, ECJ fires back, Little Richard and Betty Wright tributes. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Fauci and two other leaders self-quarantine
The director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has gone into “modified” self-quarantine following exposure to a White House staffer who tested positive for coronavirus, CNN, CBS and The Washington Post report. Two other senior leaders in the fight against covid-19--Dr Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, and Dr Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention--have also self-isolated, according to The Guardian. Fauci and other officials will appear via videoconference at a hearing on Tuesday of the Senate health committee, The Hill and Fox News report. But there are no plans to keep president Trump and vice president Mike Pence apart, according to sources cited by The New York Times and Reuters. Meanwhile, Forbes reports that Fauci is being touted as People magazine’s next “Sexiest Man Alive” and that he is also facing a torrent of online attacks and conspiracy theories.
Johnson unveils roadmap
UK prime minister Boris Johnson on Sunday evening unveiled what he called a “first sketch of a roadmap for reopening society” as he laid out his government’s conditional exit strategy from the coronavirus crisis. The BBC reports that a new five-level Covid Alert System would determine the pace of easing up lockdown restrictions. As of Wednesday, people who cannot work from home can return to work, then on 1 June schools and some shops may open. The Guardian said Johnson’s message was “condemned as being divisive, confusing and vague.” And according to The Telegraph, some cabinet ministers were “furious” about being left in the dark on Johnson’s plans.
Luxembourg has new royal baby
As Delano reported yesterday, the first child of Crown Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie was born on Sunday at 5:13am at the Grande-Duchesse Charlotte maternity hospital. Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume is now second in line to the Luxembourg throne.
China’s Belt and Road loans under pressure
China may have to write off or extend massive loans made to countries under its controversial Belt and Road Initiative as economies struggle with the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic, CNBC reports. In an interesting analysis, The Diplomat says the seven-year old initiative is facing growing resistance as it deviates from its original goal.
Germans protest lockdown, infection rate rises
Protestors in several German cities gathered on Saturday to demand the lifting of lockdown restrictions. Deutsche Welle says 3,000 people rallied in Munich. Euronews reports dozens of arrests, an attack on a TV crew in Dortmund and conspiracy theories from controversial musician Xavier Naidoo. But as Sky News and the BBC report, the infection rate in Germany has risen again after confinement restrictions were eased.
ECJ and VdL fire back
The European Court of Justice, headquartered in Kirchberg, has responded to the decision by Germany’s top court last week that the European Central Bank had stepped outside its mandate in buying euro bonds. “In order to ensure that EU law is applied uniformly, the Court of Justice alone – which was created for that purpose by the member states – has jurisdiction to rule that an act of an EU institution is contrary to EU law,” the ECJ said in a statement. Ursula von der Leyen agreed, adding her tuppence worth by saying the “final word on EU law is always spoken in Luxembourg. Nowhere else.” Reuters, Euronews and Deutsche Welle have more.
Tesla files suit over lockdown, threatens move to Texas
Tesla has filed a law suit against California’s Alameda County, seeking a permanent injunction to prevent enforcement of lockdown orders affecting one of its car building plants, CNBC reports. On Saturday the company’s CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he would move the company's headquarters to Texas. CNN and the Dallas Business Journal report.
Polish election nullified
In what Politico has labelled “Schrödinger’s election”, the vote for a new president in Poland on Sunday was not officially cancelled, but annulled by the Supreme Court after polling stations didn’t open. The Washington Post polled Poles to get their reaction.
Little Richard, Betty Wright tributes
Tributes were paid over the weekend to rock and roll legend Little Richard and soul singer Betty Wright, who both passed away. The New York Times honoured Richard’s “queer triumph”, while in The Guardian, Bob Stanley called him “an ultra-sexual force of anti-nature”. Pitchfork and Rolling Stone have tributes to Wright.
Berlin’s courtyard cinemas
The Guardian has a great picture report on Berlin’s “Windowflicks” project that projects cinema screenings on facades of buildings in residential courtyards in Berlin.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts