Fauci’s stark warnings; Merkel’s EU challenges

Luxembourg cases rise as school students quarantine; tensions rise in Hong Kong; US consumer confidence up; India bans TikTok; Belgium sends regrets. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Fauci warns “we’re not in total control”
Dr. Anthony Fauci told the Senate health, education, labor and pensions committee on Tuesday that the death toll from coronavirus in the United States “is going to be very disturbing”. Fauci said he “would not be surprised” if new virus cases in the country reach 100,000 per day. CNN and The Guardian are among media citing Fauci saying, “clearly we’re not in total control.” The Washington Post focuses on senator Rand Paul urging Fauci to show “more optimism” and to “not be so presumptuous that we know everything.” And CNBC picks up on the infectious disease expert warning that US health officials are keeping an eye on a strain of flu, so far only carried by pigs in China and not shown to infect humans, that has characteristics of the 2009 H1N1 bird flu virus and 1918 Spanish flu.
Germany takes over
Germany today assumes the rotating presidency of the EU, with chancellor Angela Merkel saying one of her priorities is to reach swift agreement on the €750bn post-coronavirus recovery fund. The Guardian and Deutsche Welle have thought pieces on the challenges the EU faces over the next six months.
UK extension deadline passes
The deadline by which the UK could have asked for an extension to the Brexit transition period passed with little fanfare from the media at midnight CET on Tuesday. More in our noon briefing.
Luxembourg: 25 new cases
On Tuesday afternoon the Luxembourg health ministry reported that of 6,900 tests carried out in the previous 24 hours, 43 people were found to be infected with the coronavirus. There are currently 191 active infections, 16 people are now hospitalized, including 2 in intensive care, though there have been no deaths since 23 May. The Rt_eff reproduction rate stands at 1.38.
Luxembourg: school students in quarantine
Education minister Claude Meisch on Tuesday told parliament that formal quarantine has been imposed on 45 students from 5 classes at 2 high schools after 8 students tested positive. At primary school level, 4 teachers and 98 pupils in 4 communes have been self-isolating--33 pupils were at risk after attending a photo session for a local football clubs, RTL Luxembourg reports.
Luxembourg: fines for littering face masks
Environment minister Carole Dieschbourg has said that the government wants to introduce legislation that will allow the imposition of fines for anyone who throws away their face mask improperly. Dieschbourg said that the face masks distributed by the government alone represent some 144 tonnes of waste.
Hong Kong tensions rise
Activists in Hong Kong are urging residents to defy the ban on protests introduced on Tuesday as part of the new national security laws imposed by China. The Guardian reports that EU leaders condemned what they called the “deplorable decision” to introduce the laws despite international pressure. Aljazeera has details of the new legislation.
June jump for US consumer confidence
Latest figures published by the Conference Board shows that in June consumer confidence in the United States rose above expectations, though it remains well below pre-coronavirus levels. “It’s too soon to say that consumers have turned the corner,” said the Conference Board’s senior director of economic indicators. Bloomberg and CNBC have further analysis.
India bans TikTok
Amid increased tension between the two countries, India has banned TikTok and other well-known Chinese apps saying they pose a “threat to sovereignty and integrity.”. CNN and The Wall Street Journal report.
Belgium sends regrets to Congo
As the Democratic Republic of Congo celebrates the 60th anniversary of its independence from Belgium, King Philippe sent a letter to president Félix Tshisekedi expressing his “deepest regrets” for the “suffering” his nation inflicted during colonial rule. Crucially, the missive stopped short of a full apology for King Leopold II's atrocities. The Washington Post and the BBC have more.
Carl Reiner dies
Legendary film director and comedian Carl Reiner has died at the age of 98. Reiner formed a double at with Mel Brooks in the 1950s, created “The Dick van Dyke Show” and went on to direct films, including some of Steve Martin’s finest work in “The Jerk”, “Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid” and “The Man With Two Brains”. The Guardian, New York Times and Fox News have tributes.
Ruth Buchanan, wife of former US ambassador, dies
Dow Chemical heiress, philanthropist and Washington socialite Ruth Buchanan, who was the wife of former US ambassador to Luxembourg Wiley Thomas Buchanan Jr, has died at the age of 101. During their time in Luxembourg, from 1953 to 1956, the Buchanans reportedly spent lavishly on entertainment and were perhaps looking to rival Mr. Buchanan’s predecessor in the post, the legendary Pere Mesta. The New York Times has an obituary.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts