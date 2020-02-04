Fayot enters government, Schneider tenders resignation

LSAP politician Etienne Schneider officially tendered his resignation from the posts of economy minister, health minister and deputy prime minister on Tuesday.
Schneider, who has served ministerial roles the past eight years, announced he was stepping down to reportedly reclaim his private life. Rumours have since circulated that he may be vying for the role of director general at the European Space Agency, a seat that it expected to become vacant in the summer of 2021.
As part of a scheduled cabinet reshuffle to distribute Schneider's portfolios, the LSAP's Franz Fayot was sworn in as a new member of government, on which he will serve as economy minister and minister for cooperation and humanitarian action.
The lawyer, whose father, Ben Fayot, was also a politician, has been an MP since the 2013 legislative elections and served as LSAP president since January 2019 until recently.
Dan Kersch, whose current ministerial portfolios include sports, labour and employment and social solidarity, was appointed deputy prime minister.
And Paulette Lenert was appointed health minister and secretary of state for social security. She will continue to serve as consumer protection minister.