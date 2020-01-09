Fayot named to cabinet in LSAP reshuffle

A general assembly of the LSAP has appointed the MP Franz Fayot to the government and approved the reshuffling of two other socialist cabinet ministers’ posts.
The vote was held on the evening of 8 January following the announcement that Étienne Schneider would leave the government on 4 February. Schneider is currently deputy prime minister, economy minister and health minister.
Party members selected Fayot, presently LSAP party president, as the next economy minister and international cooperation & humanitarian affairs minister. He will need to step down as head of the LSAP.
Paulette Lenert, currently the international cooperation & humanitarian affairs minister and consumer protection minister, will retain consumer protection and gain the health portfolio. She will also become secretary of state for social security. (The social security minister, Romain Schneider, remains in his position.)
Dan Kersch, the labour minister, will be named deputy PM.
Under Luxembourg’s political system, parties generally approve the reshuffling of cabinet posts without a parliamentary vote.
Reported by Laura Fort; edited by Aaron Grunwald