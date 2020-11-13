Feeling blue: effects of lockdown on well-being in Lux

National statistics body Statec published its “PIB Bien-être 2020” report on Friday, looking at the effects of lockdown on residents’ mental health as well as the correlations between well-being and gross domestic product (GDP).
The report states that lockdown and the measures and restrictions put in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic were at the root of a decrease in income for one in six people.
At the beginning of lockdown one in four people admitted they were less satisfied with their life than before measures were put in place. Among women, this number dropped to only one in five at the end of lockdown.
Nevertheless, the general trend throughout these statistics pointed out that whereas lockdown certainly had significant economic and health consequences for many, what a big part of the population seemed to struggle with even more were the repercussions on mental well-being caused by feelings of loneliness due to the scarcity of social relationships. This was particularly pronounced among those under 35, men and those less well-off.
As a result of these indicators, the report also found that the correlation between well-being and GDP was rather weak.