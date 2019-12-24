Festive digestif: Ginger binger

Ginger packs a peppery punch which is often welcome at this bug-filled time of the year. Stem ginger also has tonnes of health benefits, which make you feel virtuous consuming it, even in alcoholic drinks.
Among them is the fact that it helps the digestive process--something that should not be overlooked when you overindulge during the holidays. Ginger originates from Asia, and was brought to Europe with the spice trade. Despite being a tropical plant, people do grow ginger in Europe. For anyone who likes to source their ingredients locally, it’s something to consider for the indoor garden next spring.
This was my first attempt at making a ginger liqueur, and it was that simple it’s inspired me to make more, perhaps throwing in some seasonal spices. It took around half an hour to prepare, not including the resting time.
Ginger liqueur is pretty saccharine if you’re planning to drink it neat. I’d recommend mixing it in a cocktail, for example with vodka and lemon juice to make a ginger martini. For anyone suffering from the sniffles, have a bash at a ginger hot toddy by mixing the liqueur with hot water, turmeric and cinnamon.
The mixture can apparently be stored for up to a year, assuming there’s any left after Christmas!
Ingredients for 750ml of ginger liqueur
50 of stem ginger
1 cup sugar
1.5 cups water
1 orange zested
1.5 cups brandy
Time: 30 minutes
How to make it
1. Peel your ginger and slice into thin strips.
2. Place sliced ginger in a saucepan with the water and sugar, and bring to the boil.
3. Reduce the heat and let it simmer for 20 minutes, until the ginger is soft.
4. Let the mixture cool.
5. Place the orange zest in a sealable glass container with cooled mixture and brandy.
6. Seal, shake and leave it to steep for a day.
7. Strain the mixture through a muslin cloth or paper coffee filter and let it sit for a day before sampling.
This article was originally published in the Winter 2020 edition of Delano Magazine.