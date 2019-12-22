Festive digestif: When life gives you more than lemons...

Delano shares its top recipes for festive digestives. Today's recipe: four different varieties of limoncello.
I’ve always loved limoncello, the southern Italian lemon liqueur, but when a colleague gave me a bottle of clemoncello from her native Sicily, it opened my eyes to the wider “cello” universe. After finishing that delicious bottle, I wanted to try more. But, aside from the classic limoncello, other varieties are a bit hard to find around here. So I finally decided to make some myself.
Following the same basic recipe, I made four different batches. One with lemon, one with lemon-lime (limon-limecello), one with clementine (clemoncello) and one with grapefruit (pompelmocello). The digestif can equally be made with mandarins, oranges or any other citrus.
The clementine and grapefruit versions took a bit longer to prepare, as I zested their skins. I tried peeling the clementines, but the skin separated too easily. The grapefruit skin was too thick to peel easily.
On the other hand, peeling the lemons and limes was fairly quick and easy. That said, next time I will probably grate the lemons and limes too, as I think that adds a richness to the final flavour.
During the fruit infusion phase, I was most sceptical of the grapefruit. It did not seem to take. However, I was pleasantly surprised with the result. Meanwhile, the lemon-lime was a bit more distinct than I had imagined as a digestif and I’ll use it to mix in cocktails.
We’re set for after dinner time this winter, but I’m already thinking about the next batch. Kumquats, anyone?
Ingredients for 1 litre of limon-limecello, clemoncello or pompelmocello
10 lemons or limes
or 25 small clementines
or 4 large grapefruit
500ml non-potato vodka or 500ml 100 proof grain alcohol
750g white sugar
500ml water
Decorative or recycled bottles and caps
Time: 40 minutes-1 hour
How to make it
Step one: 20-30 minutes
1. Peel or zest fruit, avoiding white pith.
2. Place in a sealable container and add vodka.
3. Close up tight. Let infuse for 1-2 weeks (or longer for a stronger flavour) at room temperature, stirring daily. (You can press fruit for juice or save for another dish.)
Step two: 20-30 minutes
1. Create a sugar syrup by heating the sugar and water together, letting it boil for 5-10 minutes.
2. Let cool. Mix sugar syrup and alcohol infusion together.
3. Strain into bottles and cap. Let age for 1-2 weeks at room temperature.
4. Chill overnight before serving.
This article was originally published in the Winter 2020 edition of Delano Magazine.