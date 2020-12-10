Few surprises at TopBrands awards

Head of marketing Lisa Wells received the TopBrands award in the bank category on behalf of Spuerkeess. She is pictured with master of ceremonies Jérôme Rudoni.
Photo: TopBrands screengrab
The brand ranking survey has announced the winners in 13 categories, and the big names dominate.
TopBrands used a representative survey of Luxembourg residents conducted by TNS Ilres in November to find out which brands resonate most in the minds and hearts of local consumers. Based on Kantar's expert BrandDynamics methodology.
Some 168 brands were nominated in 13 different categories and the survey asked for the opinion of around 2,000 consumers aged 16 or over. The more meaningful, different and salient the brand associations, the greater their ability to drive predisposition: volume share, price positioning and future brand performance, says TopBrands.
In conjunction with Regie.lu and IDP Agency, TopBrands then hosted an awards ceremony at which it revealed the top three brands in each category. Jérôme Rudoni of media partner adada hosted the virtual ceremony, though several winners, wearing masks, did turn up at the studio where it was being filmed to collect their prizes. Watch the video (in French) here.
There were few surprises among the winners as national icons like Cactus, Spuerkeess, Post and Luxlait picked up awards. Here’s the full list of winners and the brands occupying the other podium places in each category.
Supermarket/Hypermarket: Cactus (runner-up Auchan, third place Delhaize)
Furniture store: Ikea (runner-up Maison du Monde, third place Alvisse)
Sports store: Decathlon (runner-up Asport, third place Citabel)
DIY store: Hornbach (runner-up Baumarkt, third place Cactus hobbi)
Insurance company: Foyer (runner-up LaLux, third place Axa)
Bank: Spuerkeess (runner-up Raiffeisen, third place BGL BNP Paribas)
Travel agency: Luxair Tours (runner-up Voyages Flammang, third place We Love To Travel)
Telecom: Post (runner-up Tango, third place Orange)
Car dealer: Losch (runners-up Autopolis and Renault)
Cultural space: Rockhal (runner-up Ernster, third place Philharmonie)
Food and non-alcoholic beverage: Luxlait (runner-up Rosport, third place Moutarde de Luxembourg)
Alcoholic beverage: Battin (runner-up Bofferding, third place Diekirch)
Specialised food retailer: Fischer (runner-up Oberweis, third place La Provençale)
